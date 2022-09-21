Your neighborhood Arizona sportsbook is open for business

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADOG) granted 10 licenses for businesses that don't qualify for full sports wagering to run brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

They were awarded to horse racing tracks Turf Paradise in north Phoenix and Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley, seven bars in metro Phoenix and one in Tucson.

Details: Under the 2021 law that legalized sports betting in Arizona, only professional sports teams and franchises and Native American tribes qualify for licenses that allow both in-person and mobile betting.

However, the law included 10 limited-event wagering operator (LEWO) licenses for racetracks and other businesses that offer off-track betting.

Yes, but: In-person wagering at sportsbooks accounts for only a fraction of the bets placed in Arizona.

In March, which is a major sports gambling month due to the NCAA basketball tournament, mobile bets made up more than 99% of the $691 million wagered in Arizona, according to an ADOG monthly report.

Some of the professional sports franchises and tribes with licenses also have brick-and-mortar locations, including the BetMGM Sportsbook that recently opened at State Farm Stadium.

Nearly $2 million in bets were placed at sportsbooks operated by professional organizations and tribes in July, compared to about $289,000 at establishments with LEWOs.

What they're saying: "Retail is definitely more of the niche side of sports betting at the moment," ADOG spokesperson Max Hartgraves tells Axios. "It definitely has a certain type of clientele that probably prefers that retail-type sportsbook."

What we're watching: Turf Paradise, believing it should qualify for a full sports franchise license, has sued the Department of Gaming for rejecting its application.