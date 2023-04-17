No changes yet to Arizona trans athlete ban from proposed fed rule
A proposed federal rule on transgender athletes in public schools could force Arizona to loosen its strict prohibition enacted last year; but for now it's business as usual as the proposal goes through the approval process.
Context: The Biden administration proposed a rule earlier this month that would bar K-12 schools and colleges that receive federal funding from enforcing across-the-board bans on transgender athletes.
- If finalized by the U.S. Department of Education, it will become part of Title IX, the landmark 1972 rule requiring general equality in school athletics.
- Yes, but: The proposal would also allow schools to ban transgender athletes in specific cases to accomplish "important educational objectives," such as ensuring fairness or preventing sports-related injuries.
- That would let elementary school students participate on teams that match their gender identity while permitting bans on more competitive higher-level sports in high school and college.
Why it matters: \The proposed rule would effectively remove blanket bans in Arizona and other states.
- Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill last year barring people who were born biologically male from playing on teams designated for girls or women.
What's next: In Arizona, nothing will change unless the federal rule is enacted, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association will continue to abide by state law, spokesperson Seth Polansky said.
- Even if the rule is put into place, if it conflicts with state law, the status quo may remain "until a resolution is reached between the parties at the state and federal levels," he added.
Between the lines: The rule faces criticism from both sides.
- Supporters of transgender athletes decried it would permit bans in some cases, with Erin Reed, an activist and researcher, saying it can't be interpreted in "any other way than a betrayal."
- Arizona's superintendent of public instruction, Tom Horne, blasted the proposal as "extremely unfair, and in some cases, devastating to girl competitors."
