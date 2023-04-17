No changes yet to Arizona trans athlete ban from proposed fed rule

A proposed federal rule on transgender athletes in public schools could force Arizona to loosen its strict prohibition enacted last year; but for now it's business as usual as the proposal goes through the approval process.

Context: The Biden administration proposed a rule earlier this month that would bar K-12 schools and colleges that receive federal funding from enforcing across-the-board bans on transgender athletes.

If finalized by the U.S. Department of Education, it will become part of Title IX, the landmark 1972 rule requiring general equality in school athletics.

The proposal would also allow schools to ban transgender athletes in specific cases to accomplish "important educational objectives," such as ensuring fairness or preventing sports-related injuries. That would let elementary school students participate on teams that match their gender identity while permitting bans on more competitive higher-level sports in high school and college.

Why it matters: \The proposed rule would effectively remove blanket bans in Arizona and other states.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill last year barring people who were born biologically male from playing on teams designated for girls or women.

What's next: In Arizona, nothing will change unless the federal rule is enacted, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association will continue to abide by state law, spokesperson Seth Polansky said.

Even if the rule is put into place, if it conflicts with state law, the status quo may remain "until a resolution is reached between the parties at the state and federal levels," he added.

Between the lines: The rule faces criticism from both sides.