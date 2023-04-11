56 mins ago - Sports
D-backs celebrate pickleball night with star Tyson McGuffin
America's pastime is teaming up with the nation's fastest-growing sport for one night of athletic fun.
What's happening: Tuesday night's Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Milwaukee Brewers is "Pickleball Night" at Chase Field.
- A pregame expo outside the main gates will feature two pickleball courts, a chance to test new equipment and a special appearance from pro pickleballer Tyson McGuffin.
- McGuffin, who played tennis at Scottsdale Community College, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
What they're saying: "I hope to grow the sport of pickleball and the collaboration with Major League Baseball is a really good experience," McGuffin told Axios Phoenix Monday.
- He added he's been working on his pitching technique and plans to "sling that thing down to home plate."
If you go: Tickets for Tuesday night's game are available starting at $25.
- Seats that include a VIP meet-and-greet with McGuffin start at $80.
