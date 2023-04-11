America's pastime is teaming up with the nation's fastest-growing sport for one night of athletic fun.

What's happening: Tuesday night's Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Milwaukee Brewers is "Pickleball Night" at Chase Field.

A pregame expo outside the main gates will feature two pickleball courts, a chance to test new equipment and a special appearance from pro pickleballer Tyson McGuffin.

McGuffin, who played tennis at Scottsdale Community College, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

What they're saying: "I hope to grow the sport of pickleball and the collaboration with Major League Baseball is a really good experience," McGuffin told Axios Phoenix Monday.

He added he's been working on his pitching technique and plans to "sling that thing down to home plate."

If you go: Tickets for Tuesday night's game are available starting at $25.