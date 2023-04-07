Meet the candidates in Arizona Congressional Districts 1 and 3

Five candidates hopped into Arizona congressional races this week, marking the start of what's expected to be a crowded, heated and oh-so-very-long campaign season.

State of play: This week was an advantageous time to kick off campaigns because it began a new federal fundraising quarter.

Driving the news: The announcements came from Democrats in Congressional Districts 1 and 3.

District 1, which includes Scottsdale and parts of north Phoenix, is poised to be extremely competitive and is ranked a "toss-up" by Cook Political Report. Republican Rep. David Schweikert is the incumbent.

District 3, which includes south and west Phoenix, is a Democratic stronghold left open when current Rep. Ruben Gallego decided to run for U.S. Senate.

District 1: Amish Shah, Andrei Cherny and Andrew Horne announced their candidacies this week.

Shah has served in the state House since 2019 and practices emergency and sports medicine.

Cherny was most recently the CEO of Aspiration, a sustainability-focused bank. He is a former Arizona assistant attorney general and ran for Congress unsuccessfully against now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2012.

Horne is a political newcomer and local orthodontist.

District 3: Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán became the first of what we expect to be many politicians shooting their shot at the coveted Democratic seat.

Ansari is currently a Phoenix council member. She formerly worked for the United Nations advising on climate policy.

Terán is a state senator and served as chair of the Arizona Democratic Party during last year's elections.

What's next: Hang on to your hats! There will surely be more announcements in the next month or so.