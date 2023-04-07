1 hour ago - Politics

Meet the candidates in Arizona Congressional Districts 1 and 3

Jessica Boehm
Five candidates hopped into Arizona congressional races this week, marking the start of what's expected to be a crowded, heated and oh-so-very-long campaign season.

State of play: This week was an advantageous time to kick off campaigns because it began a new federal fundraising quarter.

Driving the news: The announcements came from Democrats in Congressional Districts 1 and 3.

  • District 1, which includes Scottsdale and parts of north Phoenix, is poised to be extremely competitive and is ranked a "toss-up" by Cook Political Report. Republican Rep. David Schweikert is the incumbent.
  • District 3, which includes south and west Phoenix, is a Democratic stronghold left open when current Rep. Ruben Gallego decided to run for U.S. Senate.

District 1: Amish Shah, Andrei Cherny and Andrew Horne announced their candidacies this week.

  • Shah has served in the state House since 2019 and practices emergency and sports medicine.
  • Cherny was most recently the CEO of Aspiration, a sustainability-focused bank. He is a former Arizona assistant attorney general and ran for Congress unsuccessfully against now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2012.
  • Horne is a political newcomer and local orthodontist.

District 3: Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán became the first of what we expect to be many politicians shooting their shot at the coveted Democratic seat.

  • Ansari is currently a Phoenix council member. She formerly worked for the United Nations advising on climate policy.
  • Terán is a state senator and served as chair of the Arizona Democratic Party during last year's elections.

What's next: Hang on to your hats! There will surely be more announcements in the next month or so.

