Gila River Indian Community, feds announce water conservation deal

Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis speaks at a press event announcing water conservation agreements between the tribe and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Thursday. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Federal dollars will fund a pair of plans in which the Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) will conserve hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water over the next few years to help Arizona and the rest of the Colorado River basin cope with an ongoing drought.

Driving the news: Under the terms of the deal that state, local, tribal and federal officials announced Thursday, the GRIC will save 125,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water annually for each of the next three years.

The tribe will be paid $50 million annually for the water, with funding from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed last year.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation expects the initiative to boost Lake Mead's elevation levels nearly 2 feet.

Zoom in: GRIC will also get $83 million from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for a pipeline that will bring reclaimed water from Pima-Maricopa Irrigation Project facilities, which will help supplement the water the tribe is forgoing.

They'll be able to conserve up to 20,000 acre-feet of river water annually.

What they're saying: "We're trying to make this moment into a movement, a movement of water conservation," GRIC Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis said at a press event on Thursday.

The pipeline will break ground next month.

Between the lines: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced conservation efforts in their cities as well.

Tucson will conserve 50,000 acre-feet this year and up to 30,000 in each of the following two years, while Phoenix committed to a one-year conservation of 30,000 acre-feet.

Why it matters: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 23-year "megadrought" — the region's worst in about 1,200 years.

Yes, but: The Bureau of Reclamation wants the basin states to conserve an additional 2-4 million acre-feet of water per year, and the new measures are a relative drop in the bucket toward that goal.

Still, David Palumbo, the bureau's deputy commissioner, said the incremental savings realized through agreements like the one with GRIC will continue raising the elevation of Lake Mead and ameliorate future cuts.

He said other agreements over the next few months in Arizona and other basin states will make a "meaningful contribution" toward the bureau's goal.

Central Arizona Project general manager Brenda Burman told Axios Phoenix she views the agreement as significant as well.

The big picture: The GRIC agreements were separate from the $585 million in water projects the Biden administration announced in 11 Western states, including Arizona, on Wednesday.

$27.7 million will go toward projects in Arizona.

The intrigue: It's the lower basin states that are most dependent on Colorado River water, and negotiations have been a bit rocky, with Arizona officials pointing a finger at California.