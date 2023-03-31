Women's History Month is coming to a close, but the decades-long fight for gender wage equality will continue.

State of play: It's been illegal since 1963 to pay women and men differently if they're doing substantially equal work.

Yes, but: Loopholes exist that result in women continuing to make 82 cents of a man's dollar on average, per a Pew Research Center analysis.

The latest: An effort to bolster federal equal pay protections, dubbed the Paycheck Fairness Act, is back before Congress, Axios' Emily Harris reports.

More than 200 House Democrats, including all three of Arizona's Democratic representatives, co-sponsored the bill.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly co-sponsored a Senate version.

Why it matters: The typical Arizona woman makes almost $8,500 less than a male worker, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released last year.

The national pay gap is even steeper at about $10,200.

Details: The proposed federal legislation would halt the use of salary history in hiring and ban potential retaliation if employees discuss their salaries.

It would also require employers to prove that pay disparities are for legitimate reasons, such as education or experience.

Reality check: The Paycheck Fairness Act has been introduced at least 14 times in the past 25 years.

It passed the House four times. The closest it got in the Senate was 13 years ago, when it fell two votes short of 60 needed to move forward.

Supporters of the bill told Axios they realize this year's attempt is also unlikely to reach President Biden's desk.

Parting shot: While the roughly 82 cents to the dollar women made in 2022 signifies a huge leap from the 1982 gap — 65 cents — it's only slightly more than the 80 cents they earned in 2002, Axios' Ivana Saric reported.

