Mesa Mayor John Giles to attend White House food insecurity event

Data: Urban Institute’s Well-Being and Basic Needs Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mesa Mayor John Giles is in Washington, D.C., Friday morning attending a kickoff event for the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.

State of play: President Biden last year announced a goal to eliminate hunger, increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030.

Friday's event is expected to outline a strategy for hitting those benchmarks.

Why it matters: Almost 25% of American adults were food insecure as of December 2022 — up from 20% a year earlier, according to a new Urban Institute study.

Latinos and Black American adults had even higher rates of insecurity.

The big picture: Sky-high food price inflation has added financial hardship for families across the country, especially Latinos. That burden is likely to be exacerbated now that pandemic-era enhanced benefits have ended, Axios' Astrid Galván reports.

Zoom in: Giles tells Axios Phoenix he decided to get involved in fighting hunger after being struck by how many young families showed up at city food distribution events during the pandemic.

He helped launch the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger last year and is the current chair.

The organization has created a policy checklist for cities to pursue, including increasing summer and after-school meal programs and reducing barriers to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Parting shot: Mesa-based AzBrainfood, an organization launched in 2009 that provides backpacks of food for hungry Arizona school children on weekends, will pack its one-millionth bag next week.