What to know about SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts

Food is displayed for sale in a market in Sept. 2021 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end this week.

The big picture: The end of the emergency allotments aimed at combating food insecurity will impact more than 41 million Americans who received the increased benefit last year alone.

What they are: SNAP is a monthly benefit for eligible low-income people to purchase food.

The emergency allotments added almost three years ago allowed SNAP households to get an additional $95 or more (depending on household size and income) in monthly benefits.

Why they’re expiring this week: The boost to SNAP benefits was a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help low-income individuals and families deal with pandemic hardships.

The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress ends emergency allotments after the February 2023 issuance, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

What it means: By March 2023, all households receiving SNAP benefits will return to getting pre-pandemic amounts — erasing the added supplement.

That's a decrease of anywhere from $95 to $250 per month for a given household.

After the cuts, payments will go down to about $6.10 per person, per day, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. That's around $2 a meal.

Meanwhile, households that receive both SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits due to a cost of living adjustment that increased Social Security benefits, according to the Food and Nutrition Service.

The Social Security adjustment is still a net gain for SNAP recipients since the increased Social Security benefits are more than the decreased SNAP benefits.

Still, some households will see a larger decrease in their SNAP benefits due to the end of emergency allotments happening at or around the same time.

Of note: Other SNAP waivers, such as the temporary student exemptions, are expected to remain in effect until the end of the federal public health emergency, which is expected in May.