Arizona is among several states moving to crack down on delta-8 THC, a hemp-derived substance that's largely unregulated.

The big picture: Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia are all eying legislation to close delta-8 sales loopholes over concerns that kids could consume it, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Details: Delta-8 is chemically similar to delta-9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

It's manufactured from the cannabidiol, or CBD, that occurs naturally in hemp.

Many users report the high that results from consumption is milder than from marijuana, but unlike with regular pot, there are no limitations on potency.

Delta-8 sales have boomed in recent years since the federal 2018 Farm Bill opened the door to hemp cultivation and distribution.

Zoom in: In Arizona, there are no restrictions on how potent delta-8 products can be or whom they can be sold to, meaning they can be sold to minors.

By contrast, people under age 21 can't legally purchase marijuana, and the state restricts potency for people who don't have medical marijuana cards.

Delta-8 products also are not subject to the same taxation or regulations, such as prohibitions on marketing to kids.

Driving the news: Two state senators have introduced legislation that would crack down on the sale of Delta-8.

Senate Bill 1271 would place regulation of hemp-derived products under the Arizona Department of Agriculture, while a proposed House amendment would impose restrictions such as prohibitions on sales to people under 21 years old.

Senate Bill 1453 would prohibit anyone except for licensed dispensaries from selling delta-8 products.

The Hemp Industry Trade Association backs SB 1271, while the Arizona Dispensaries Association supports SB 1453.

Between the lines: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee rejected Republican Sen. T.J. Shope's SB 1453 in February.

SB 1271, sponsored by Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli, passed the Senate unanimously last month and awaits a hearing in the House Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Of note: The U.S. Hemp Roundtable, a national advocacy group for the industry, called for delta-8 products to remain legal but put under "a stricter regulatory framework akin to adult-use cannabis."