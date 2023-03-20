Almost 30% of Arizonans don't have a primary care provider

Data: FAIR Health; Note: Washington, D.C. and Hawaii's datasets were to small for analysis; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Nearly 30% of Arizona patients who received medical services between 2016 and 2022 did not see a primary care physician, mirroring a national trend, according to a new FAIR Health analysis.

Why it matters: Primary care providers are supposed to manage patients' day-to-day health needs and provide preventive care, and evidence shows they can drive down costs and improve outcomes. But many people are clearly getting their care elsewhere — if they're getting it at all.

The big picture: The report points to the geographic distribution of primary care providers around the country and regional gaps that can lead to worse outcomes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said last September that Arizona needs 650 primary care physicians in order to remove the federal designation of a Health Professional Shortage Area.

The intrigue: Arizonans see nurse practitioners as primary care providers more than patients in almost any other state.

This is likely because it is one of few states that allows nurse practitioners to practice independently and prescribe medications and controlled substances just like a doctor, according to the report.

What's next: The trend of nurse practitioners making up a large percentage of the primary care workforce will likely grow nationally as provider models evolve and other states eye changes to scope-of-practice rules.