Almost 30% of Arizonans don't have a primary care provider
Nearly 30% of Arizona patients who received medical services between 2016 and 2022 did not see a primary care physician, mirroring a national trend, according to a new FAIR Health analysis.
Why it matters: Primary care providers are supposed to manage patients' day-to-day health needs and provide preventive care, and evidence shows they can drive down costs and improve outcomes. But many people are clearly getting their care elsewhere — if they're getting it at all.
The big picture: The report points to the geographic distribution of primary care providers around the country and regional gaps that can lead to worse outcomes.
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said last September that Arizona needs 650 primary care physicians in order to remove the federal designation of a Health Professional Shortage Area.
The intrigue: Arizonans see nurse practitioners as primary care providers more than patients in almost any other state.
- This is likely because it is one of few states that allows nurse practitioners to practice independently and prescribe medications and controlled substances just like a doctor, according to the report.
What's next: The trend of nurse practitioners making up a large percentage of the primary care workforce will likely grow nationally as provider models evolve and other states eye changes to scope-of-practice rules.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.