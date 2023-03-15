Nearly 1 in 3 patients don't see primary care doc

Data: FAIR Health; Note: Washington, D.C., and Hawaii's datasets were too small for analysis; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Nearly 30% of all patients who received medical services between 2016 and 2022 did not see a primary care physician, a FAIR Health analysis provided first to Axios shows.

Why it matters: Primary care providers are supposed to manage patients' day-to-day health needs and provide preventative care, and evidence shows it can drive down costs and improve outcomes. But many people are clearly getting their care elsewhere — if they're getting it at all.

The big picture: The report points to the geographic distribution of primary care providers around the country and regional gaps that can lead to worse outcomes.

"Increasing the density of primary care providers in an area improves the detection and diagnosis of disease and reduces health disparities," the report's authors say, pointing to a study that correlated a higher density of providers compared to patients with increased life expectancy.

For instance, Rochester, Minnesota — home to Mayo Clinic — had about 115 people for each primary care practice location, the lowest ratio in the country.

On the other extreme, Zapata, Texas, on the southern border had about 2,760 per provider.

Be smart: Non-physicians made up a large swath of the primary care workforce, a trend that will likely continue as states eye changes to scope of practice rules and provider models evolve.