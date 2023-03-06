Glendale elected officials have unfettered access to a suite at the city-owned Desert Diamond Arena, and many have used it to bring friends or family members to watch hockey games, shows and concerts, according to records obtained by Axios Phoenix.

State of play: Phoenix City Council members came under scrutiny for their use of the city-owned Footprint Center earlier this year, following Axios Phoenix reporting documenting how they brought personal guests to NBA Finals games and big-ticket concerts.

The council voted last month to reevaluate a city policy that allows council members to attend these events after a resident submitted a petition asking for elected officials to be banned from using the skybox.

Why it matters: When politicians get perks, like complimentary access to entertainment events, it can diminish public trust, ethics experts told Axios Phoenix.

Flashback: When the Desert Diamond Arena was under construction in 2002, a Glendale spokesperson told The Arizona Republic the city would host organizations that work with children in the luxury suite or raffle it off and give the money to a local nonprofit.

Yes, but: The city said in a statement the box has actually been used "to foster economic development growth and strengthen relationships with our residents, businesses and community partners" since the arena opened in 2003.

How it works: Glendale City Council members and city management staff have arena IDs that allow them to enter the suite whenever the city is using it, which is during most events, the city told Axios Phoenix.

Additionally, three tickets for each event are set aside for council members to invite guests "at their discretion."

If council members don't use their allotted tickets, city staff will invite "targeted business and community leaders."

Zoom in: The city said it doesn't have a way to track when an arena ID is used, and therefore cannot say how often council members attended events in the suite the past two years.

However, public records show that while elected officials did not use all the tickets at their disposal, each council member and the mayor gave at least one ticket to a personal guest — often a spouse — to attend events in 2021 and 2022.

Councilmember Jamie Aldama received a ticket for a guest at 17 events — the most of any official.

What they're saying: The city said it encourages council members to visit the suite as much as their schedules allow to greet guests and make introductions.

Council members did not respond to our questions about how their attendance, and that of their guests, benefited economic development. They also didn't comment when asked if Glendale should follow Phoenix's lead and reconsider its suite policy.

In a statement, Mayor Jerry Weiers said: "Glendale and our partners are building one of the premier sports and entertainment districts. It is what sets us apart from our peer communities. Attending and hosting these events demonstrates to our current and future partners that from the highest levels of our city, we are committed to making it a tremendous success."

What we're watching: The Arizona Coyotes no longer play at Desert Diamond Arena and are hoping Tempe voters in May will approve a $2.1 billion development deal with the team that would include a new arena.