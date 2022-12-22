Campaign donors attended Suns games, concerts with council members in Phoenix suite

Donors to Phoenix council campaigns attended big money events with those council members in a city suite that's supposed to be used for economic development purposes.

Catch up quick: Council members Laura Pastor, Carlos Garcia, Betty Guardado and Yassamin Ansari brought personal guests to see concerts and Suns playoff and NBA Finals games in the city's suite, Axios Phoenix reported earlier this week.

According to city policy, the suite is to be used to promote the city, host distinguished guests and enhance relationships with public agencies.

It can also be used for youth groups or adults with developmental disabilities.

The latest: A review of attendance sheets, city reports and campaign finance documents reveals that some of the guests had donated to those council members in recent campaigns.

Why it matters: Elected officials and donors using the suite for entertainment gives the appearance that it's not being used for the public good and could erode public trust, ethics expert and Texas State University professor Patricia Shields tells us.

Details: On May 2, Pastor, Garcia and Guardado went to a Suns playoff game. Garcia and Guardado each brought a personal guest and there were several representatives of unions also in the suite, including:

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, which donated $27,955 to Carlos' campaign. The donation is being investigated as a possible campaign finance violation because it exceeds the legal limit.

The union's PAC also donated $10,000 to Guardado in 2021 and $7,600 to Pastor in 2017, the last time she was in a competitive race.

Guests from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which gave $13,100 to Garcia this year and $12,900 to Guardado in 2020, attended.

Yes, and: Guardado and four guests, including at least two family members, attended the Banda MS concert in the suite on Sep. 9.

A vice president of Unite Here! Local 11, where Guardado used to work, was there too. The union's PAC gave her $10,400 in 2020.

What they're saying: The council members did not respond to our requests to explain the benefit of their attendance or whether it was appropriate to use the suite with donors.

According to a city report by Community and Economic Development Director Chris Mackay, the purpose of using the suite on May 2 was to "showcase downtown Phoenix and other areas of the city to business leaders and organizations who are instrumental for future development projects."

The purpose of the Banda MS concert was to "provide an opportunity for entertainment and hospitality users to see downtown Phoenix and the nightlife and new development," Mackay wrote.

What's next: Mayor Kate Gallego tells us she has asked the city manager to start publishing a regular list of suite attendees.