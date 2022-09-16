Phoenix councilmember Carlos Garcia likely violated campaign finance laws
Phoenix councilmember Carlos Garcia likely violated state campaign finance laws by accepting $27,955 in donations from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.
- An investigation by the Gilbert town clerk also found that he submitted one of his finance reports more than two months late.
Why it matters: State law prohibits candidates from accepting donations from labor unions.
Catch up quick: Garcia is running for a second term in District 8, which includes much of south Phoenix.
What happened: A Phoenix resident filed a complaint against Garcia with the Phoenix city clerk in July alleging he'd violated campaign finance law.
- Phoenix asked Gilbert to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest.
What they found: Garcia's acceptance of the UFCW contributions do appear to have violated the law, according to the investigation.
- Labor unions can donate to candidates through Political Action Committees, and UFCW has done so in the past.
- The UFCW PAC would also have to report those contributions — it did not— which led the investigator to believe Garcia's donations were from the labor union itself and illegal.
- Yes, but: Even if the donations had been made through the PAC, they exceeded the amount a PAC can donate in a single election cycle.
Zoom in: The investigation confirmed that Garcia did not submit his campaign finance report until June 27, 73 days after the April 15 deadline.
- Phoenix has already notified Garcia's campaign of the late filing and he's paid the $1,600 fee, according to the investigation.
What's next: Gilbert sent the investigation report to the Phoenix city attorney on Thursday. The city has not yet announced any additional disciplinary action.
Of note: Garcia and UFCW did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.