Load up on peanuts and Cracker Jacks, because baseball is back in the Valley!

What's happening: The full Cactus League will play Saturday, but spring training games officially start Friday with two matchups:

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium at 1:05pm

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex at 1:10pm

Why it matters: Spring training routinely brings more than 1.7 million visitors to the Valley and generates a nearly $650 million economic impact for the state, per a 2018 analysis by ASU's W.P. Carey School of Business.

State of play: This is the first normal Spring Training season in four years.

2020's season was canceled partway through given COVID; 2021 saw reduced capacity at games, again because of the pandemic; and 2022's season was cut short because of the MLB lockout.

The Cactus League expects a strong attendance rebound this year, possibly rivaling the record of 1.9 million fans hit in 2017.

What's new: Four major changes — all aiming to either increase game action or speed up play — will debut in spring training, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy reports.

Shift restrictions: Defenses must have a minimum of four players on the infield dirt, with at least two on either side of second base to increase the batting average on balls in play.

Defenses must have a minimum of four players on the infield dirt, with at least two on either side of second base to increase the batting average on balls in play. Pitch clock: A 30-second timer between batters and 15-20 seconds between pitches depending on whether the bases are empty.

A 30-second timer between batters and 15-20 seconds between pitches depending on whether the bases are empty. Limited pickoffs: Pitchers may attempt only two pickoffs per at-bat when there's a runner on first, which should increase stolen base attempts.

Pitchers may attempt only two pickoffs per at-bat when there's a runner on first, which should increase stolen base attempts. Bigger bases: 15-inch bases have been replaced with 18-inch bases. Bigger bases mean shorter base paths, so expect more infield singles and successful steals.

Zoom in: The Arizona Diamondbacks are kicking off their season with a revamped bullpen and impressive roster of young talent, Arizona Sports reports.

The D-backs won 74 games last year — a marked improvement from their dismal 52-win 2021 season, but still not enough to make the playoffs.

"We've been progressing in the right way, year by year," manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports. "We know what happened two years ago, and it still gnaws at me."

Be smart: Lawn seats are the least expensive option (and most fun, in our opinion). They range from $10-$25 depending on the stadium, opponents and day of the week.

Salt River Fields, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, typically has the most expensive tickets, while older ballparks, like Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, are usually cheaper.

1 fun thing: Keep an eye out for fun team-themed food options at the stadiums.