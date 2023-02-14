Phoenix voters will elect at least one new council member next month, potentially shaking up the political dynamics in the city.

What's happening: The District 6 and 8 races went to a runoff in November after no candidate won more than 50%.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who has represented District 6 since 2009, is termed out — guaranteeing a new voice on the dais.

Councilman Carlos Garcia is in a tight race to keep his District 8 seat.

Why it matters: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has a chance to build a coalition of allies if her favored candidates win, something she's struggled to accomplish during her first few years in office.

State of play: Early voting begins Tuesday. Election Day is March 14.

District 6: This district spans Arcadia, north central Phoenix and Ahwatukee.

DiCiccio's former chief of staff, Sam Stone, who most recently served as policy director for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, is hoping to take his seat. DiCiccio has endorsed him.

Gallego is backing Kevin Robinson, a retired Phoenix police assistant chief, and first-time political candidate. He was the top vote-getter last November, leading Stone by about 2.5 percentage points.

District 8: This district includes much of south Phoenix and part of downtown.