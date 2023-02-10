The average resale Super Bowl ticket was a cool $6,500 on Seatgeek as of Thursday, up from about $4,300 in 2015.

So we found some other perfectly pleasant places where you can watch the game in metro Phoenix without going broke.

🏈 Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park: This free, NFL-sanctioned event will show the game on the largest LED screen in the state.

👊 Chiefs and Eagles bars: We rounded up fan favorite watering holes to support the Eagles and the Chiefs.

🏨 Talking Stick Resort: Gamble while you watch at this party hosted by Fox Sports 910AM'S "Roc & Manuch with Jimmy B."

🛍️ Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy the perfect weather with this free outdoor gathering.

💅 Biltmore Rooftop: Starting at $150 just for entry, party with the central Phoenix elite on the rooftop of Lifetime Fitness at Biltmore Fashion Park.

🍸 Skysill Rooftop Lounge: This Tempe rooftop party also starts at $150.