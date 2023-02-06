40 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best Eagles and Chiefs bars in metro Phoenix to watch the Super Bowl
We may be more than a thousand miles from Kansas City or Philadelphia, but as a transplant town, we have a lot of their fans in the Valley.
- Those non-natives have taken over a few metro Phoenix bars, which are guaranteed to be some of the best spots to watch the big game.
Here's where to go if you want to adopt a new team for the weekend:
"Fly, Eagles Fly" to these bars:
- Rockbar in Scottsdale, 4245 N. Craftsman Court
- Phillys Sports Grill in Tempe, 1826 N. Scottsdale Road
Chiefs Kingdom meets here:
- The Rooster Tavern in Scottsdale, 14202 N. Scottsdale Road
- Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale, 8005 E. Roosevelt St.
