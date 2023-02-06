Where Glendale locals recommend for Super Bowl visitors
Are you in town for the Super Bowl? Now you can party like a local with Glendale's new guide to the city released in advance of the big game.
Catch up quick: Glendale asked residents for recommendations on their favorite restaurants, bars, stores, nightlife hotspots and other places around town.
Details: Here are a few of the places Glendale residents suggested that visitors check out while they're here.
Best nightlife
Best shopping experience
Family fun
To-die-for tacos
Zoom in (literally): Residents listed the most Instagrammable spots in town as Westgate, downtown Glendale and Saguaro Ranch Park.
- Bonus points if you can get a peacock selfie at the park!
Plus: There's an interactive map, and if your business isn't on it, the city invites you to let them know so it can be added.
1 obvious answer: The guide says the best place to watch the game is State Farm Stadium. If you've got a ticket, you probably already knew.
- If you're like the rest of us who can't afford thousands of dollars for a Super Bowl ticket, the guide recommends watching the game at Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers or Zipps Sports Grill.
