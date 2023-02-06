40 mins ago - Sports

Where Glendale locals recommend for Super Bowl visitors

Jeremy Duda
A shopping and entertainment center filled with people with a large sign above it that reads Westgate.

The Westgate Entertainment Center in Glendale. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Are you in town for the Super Bowl? Now you can party like a local with Glendale's new guide to the city released in advance of the big game.

Catch up quick: Glendale asked residents for recommendations on their favorite restaurants, bars, stores, nightlife hotspots and other places around town.

Details: Here are a few of the places Glendale residents suggested that visitors check out while they're here.

Best nightlife
Best shopping experience
Family fun
To-die-for tacos

Zoom in (literally): Residents listed the most Instagrammable spots in town as Westgate, downtown Glendale and Saguaro Ranch Park.

  • Bonus points if you can get a peacock selfie at the park!

Plus: There's an interactive map, and if your business isn't on it, the city invites you to let them know so it can be added.

1 obvious answer: The guide says the best place to watch the game is State Farm Stadium. If you've got a ticket, you probably already knew.

Phoenixpostcard

