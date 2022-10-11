18 mins ago - Sports
Glendale LVII: Tell Super Bowl visitors how to party like a local
Tens of thousands of non-Arizonans will descend on the Valley for the Super Bowl in February, and Glendale wants its residents to help show them a good time with a visitors guide to the city.
- Glendale is competing with Phoenix, Scottsdale and other cities for visitors' dollars.
State of play: Glendale is asking residents to nominate their favorite businesses in 12 categories by Nov. 4.
- The survey asks people where to find the best shopping, tacos, brunch, nightclubs, coffee, day drinking and family-friendly entertainment, among other things.
- Nominations will determine the top five businesses in each category, followed by a final vote between Nov. 9 and Dec. 7 to pick the top three.
- People will be able to access the guide online and through QR codes that will be displayed at hotels, retailers and other locations.
Yes, and: Survey participants will be eligible for a drawing to win two tickets to an unnamed event in a suite at Desert Diamond Arena next year, along with prizes that will be announced in the future.
