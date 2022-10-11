Tens of thousands of non-Arizonans will descend on the Valley for the Super Bowl in February, and Glendale wants its residents to help show them a good time with a visitors guide to the city.

Glendale is competing with Phoenix, Scottsdale and other cities for visitors' dollars.

State of play: Glendale is asking residents to nominate their favorite businesses in 12 categories by Nov. 4.

The survey asks people where to find the best shopping, tacos, brunch, nightclubs, coffee, day drinking and family-friendly entertainment, among other things.

Nominations will determine the top five businesses in each category, followed by a final vote between Nov. 9 and Dec. 7 to pick the top three.

People will be able to access the guide online and through QR codes that will be displayed at hotels, retailers and other locations.

Yes, and: Survey participants will be eligible for a drawing to win two tickets to an unnamed event in a suite at Desert Diamond Arena next year, along with prizes that will be announced in the future.