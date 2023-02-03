21 mins ago - Sports
Tom Brady retires with 2-1 record against Cardinals
Tom Brady probably won't spend much time thinking about the Arizona Cardinals in retirement since he didn't have to worry about them as a player.
Still, they did cross paths a few times during his 23-year NFL tenure.
The big picture: Brady played the Cards three times total, ending his career with a 2-1 record against them.
- In their first matchup, Brady's Patriots beat Arizona 23-12 in 2004 on their way to a 14-2 season and his third Super Bowl ring.
- The Cards got their lone win against Brady in 2012, defeating the Patriots 20-18 on their way to a 4-0 start. Arizona ended up losing 11 of its last 12 games, while the Pats won their division and went to the AFC championship game.
- Brady's final game against Arizona was probably the most memorable, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Cards 19-16 in overtime. Neither team had a great season, but the Bucs sneaked into the playoffs with an 8-9 record.
Zoom out: If Brady had gone through with his first retirement announcement last season, the we would still have a tie record against him.
- On the other hand, at least we can say we've got a win against the greatest quarterback of all time, not something we would've expected when Brady got his start in the NFL.
