Tom Brady probably won't spend much time thinking about the Arizona Cardinals in retirement since he didn't have to worry about them as a player.

Still, they did cross paths a few times during his 23-year NFL tenure.

The big picture: Brady played the Cards three times total, ending his career with a 2-1 record against them.

In their first matchup, Brady's Patriots beat Arizona 23-12 in 2004 on their way to a 14-2 season and his third Super Bowl ring.

The Cards got their lone win against Brady in 2012, defeating the Patriots 20-18 on their way to a 4-0 start. Arizona ended up losing 11 of its last 12 games, while the Pats won their division and went to the AFC championship game.

Brady's final game against Arizona was probably the most memorable, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Cards 19-16 in overtime. Neither team had a great season, but the Bucs sneaked into the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Zoom out: If Brady had gone through with his first retirement announcement last season, the we would still have a tie record against him.