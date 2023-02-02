1 hour ago - Sports
Phoenix Rising invites three players from tryouts to preseason camp
Phoenix Rising opened its preseason camp Sunday with three players who made the cut during open tryouts a week earlier:
- Skylar Odle, a 17-year-old goalkeeper who's played with the U.S. Youth Soccer's Blackhawks team in Scottsdale.
- Munachi Offor, a forward who played for Grand Canyon University's club team during the 2021-22 season.
- Adrian Thomas, a goalkeeper who played for the United Premier Soccer League team Olympians FC in El Mirage.
1 big opportunity: If any players from tryouts shine during the preseason, they could end up on the regular season roster.
- Don't say it can't happen: Zac Lubin became the team's starting goalkeeper in 2019 and 2020 after impressing coaches during tryouts.
What's next: Phoenix Rising's regular season begins March 11 with a road game against the Charleston Battery in South Carolina.
- Their home opener is April 1 against San Diego Loyal SC at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex at Wild Horse Pass.
- The team's new stadium is under construction at 38th and Washington streets near Sky Harbor.
Of note: If you can't make it to the games in person, the Rising just signed a three-year broadcast deal with Arizona's Family, so you can watch them on TV.
