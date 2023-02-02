Forward Munachi Offor (52) tries out for Phoenix Rising on Jan. 22. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Phoenix Rising opened its preseason camp Sunday with three players who made the cut during open tryouts a week earlier:

Skylar Odle, a 17-year-old goalkeeper who's played with the U.S. Youth Soccer's Blackhawks team in Scottsdale.

Munachi Offor, a forward who played for Grand Canyon University's club team during the 2021-22 season.

Adrian Thomas, a goalkeeper who played for the United Premier Soccer League team Olympians FC in El Mirage.

1 big opportunity: If any players from tryouts shine during the preseason, they could end up on the regular season roster.

Don't say it can't happen: Zac Lubin became the team's starting goalkeeper in 2019 and 2020 after impressing coaches during tryouts.

What's next: Phoenix Rising's regular season begins March 11 with a road game against the Charleston Battery in South Carolina.

Their home opener is April 1 against San Diego Loyal SC at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex at Wild Horse Pass.

The team's new stadium is under construction at 38th and Washington streets near Sky Harbor.

Of note: If you can't make it to the games in person, the Rising just signed a three-year broadcast deal with Arizona's Family, so you can watch them on TV.