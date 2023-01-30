1 hour ago - Food and Drink

James Beard's "Best Chef" semifinalist knows burritos

Jeremy Duda
A burrito on a paper plate with shredded beef coming out of the end next to a glass soft drink bottle.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

There's an abundance of Arizona chefs and restaurants on the James Beard Foundation award semifinalist list. Since I haven't tried most of them, I decided to grab lunch Friday at Testal Mexican Kitchen, home to "Best Chef" semifinalist Fernando Hernández.

Where: 1325 Grand Ave.

What I ordered: I asked what they recommended and was directed to the birria burrito.

  • It was no-frills, filled with seasoned shredded beef, chopped onions and cilantro.

My thought bubble: It was outstanding.

  • For a drink I grabbed a Sangría Señorial — a non-alcoholic, sangria-flavored soda made in Mexico. It was unusual but kind of tasty.

1 boozy thing: They have a stacked menu of drinks made with sotol, a liquor from northern Mexico that's similar to tequila but a bit smoother.

  • There aren't a lot of places around here that serve sotol. I'd heard of it only because I randomly picked up a bottle during a trip to Ojinaga, Mexico, nearly 20 years ago.

Yes, and: Stop by for karaoke on Friday nights!

