Eggs-cuse me? You have to shell out how much for eggs these days?

What's happening: As of November, a dozen of Grade A large eggs cost an average of $3.59 in the U.S., more than double what they cost a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yes, but: We had a hard time finding eggs that cheap in metro Phoenix this week.

Why it matters: When inflation comes for kitchen staples, middle- and low-income families feel the budgetary pressure immensely, and elected officials feel the political pressure to address the rising prices.

What's happening: Phoenix has the highest rate of inflation of any metro area in the country, but the egg issue goes beyond that.

Last year, the U.S. experienced the worst avian flu outbreak on record, killing more than 57 million birds.

There have been no outbreaks of commercial flocks in Arizona so far, according to the USDA, but our grocers get eggs from all over the country.

The great egg hunt: We scoped out the best deals at Valley stores and, spoiler alert, they're not great.

😑 Sprouts: $3.29

Details: Sprouts Cage Free Large Grade AA White Eggs

This is the best deal we found anywhere, but fair warning: They may not be in stock at your neighborhood location.

😬 Trader Joe's: $4.99

Details: Trader Joe's Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs

😠 Fry's: $5.89

Details: Kroger Medium Grade A White Eggs

The Kroger-brand large eggs are 10 cents more.

😡 Food City: $6.49

Details: Food City Grade AA Large Eggs

This was a shocker because Food City typically has lower prices than other stores.

Supposedly, they're selling medium eggs for "only" $4.89, but there weren't any left at the Mesa location we visited.

🤬 Safeway/Albertsons: $4.89

Details: Lucerne Farms Large Eggs