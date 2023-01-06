1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Phoenix egg prices jump from inflation and avian flu outbreak

Jessica Boehm
A stack of egg cartons with a $6.49 price tag.

Food City's cheapest eggs are $6.49 a dozen. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Eggs-cuse me? You have to shell out how much for eggs these days?

What's happening: As of November, a dozen of Grade A large eggs cost an average of $3.59 in the U.S., more than double what they cost a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Yes, but: We had a hard time finding eggs that cheap in metro Phoenix this week.

Why it matters: When inflation comes for kitchen staples, middle- and low-income families feel the budgetary pressure immensely, and elected officials feel the political pressure to address the rising prices.

What's happening: Phoenix has the highest rate of inflation of any metro area in the country, but the egg issue goes beyond that.

  • Last year, the U.S. experienced the worst avian flu outbreak on record, killing more than 57 million birds.
  • There have been no outbreaks of commercial flocks in Arizona so far, according to the USDA, but our grocers get eggs from all over the country.

The great egg hunt: We scoped out the best deals at Valley stores and, spoiler alert, they're not great.

😑 Sprouts: $3.29

Details: Sprouts Cage Free Large Grade AA White Eggs

  • This is the best deal we found anywhere, but fair warning: They may not be in stock at your neighborhood location.

😬 Trader Joe's: $4.99

Details: Trader Joe's Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs

😠 Fry's: $5.89

Details: Kroger Medium Grade A White Eggs

  • The Kroger-brand large eggs are 10 cents more.

😡 Food City: $6.49

Details: Food City Grade AA Large Eggs

  • This was a shocker because Food City typically has lower prices than other stores.
  • Supposedly, they're selling medium eggs for "only" $4.89, but there weren't any left at the Mesa location we visited.

🤬 Safeway/Albertsons: $4.89

Details: Lucerne Farms Large Eggs

  • These had better come from Lucerne, Switzerland, at that price.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more