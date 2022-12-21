Metro Phoenix's best restaurants of 2022

The bar at Espiritu Cocktails + Comida in downtown Mesa. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

2022 was a big year for Valley restaurants.

State of play: Several chefs were featured on prominent television programs and recognized in national "best of" lists.

Here were the best places to eat in metro Phoenix this year, according to food experts.

Eater named this downtown Mesa cocktail bar one of the 15 best new restaurants in America.

The foodie website said the menu offers, "some of the most thrilling Sonoran cooking in a region that’s home to some of America’s finest," and recommended the ceviche mixto and bone-in lamb chop.

Of note: Chef Roberto Centeno won an episode of "Chopped: Grilling on the Edge" on Food Network earlier this year.

Espiritu's slightly older sister restaurant in downtown Phoenix also raked in some accolades this year.

It made the The New York Times' "50 places in America we’re most excited about right now," and Bon Appétit's "50 Best New Restaurants."

Bon Appétit recommends the elote, steak of the day, ceviche of the day and caramelo.

This small shop near midtown Phoenix specializing in Mediterranean and Armenian cuisine also made The New York Times' list.

The Times says to "douse everything in (the chef's) pepper-forward take on chimichurri, and you’ve got what may be one of the best lunches in Phoenix."

This Chandler joint, which combines Cambodian and Iraqi fare, was the final Valley restaurant highlighted by The New York Times.

"These aren’t haphazard mash-ups; it’s thoughtful, intentional cooking that feels like a revelation," according to the Times.

Chris Bianco's impeccable craft was showcased on a Netflix special, "Chef's Table: Pizza," earlier this year.