Metro Phoenix's best restaurants of 2022
2022 was a big year for Valley restaurants.
State of play: Several chefs were featured on prominent television programs and recognized in national "best of" lists.
- Here were the best places to eat in metro Phoenix this year, according to food experts.
💀 Espiritu
Eater named this downtown Mesa cocktail bar one of the 15 best new restaurants in America.
- The foodie website said the menu offers, "some of the most thrilling Sonoran cooking in a region that’s home to some of America’s finest," and recommended the ceviche mixto and bone-in lamb chop.
Of note: Chef Roberto Centeno won an episode of "Chopped: Grilling on the Edge" on Food Network earlier this year.
🥩 Bacanora
Espiritu's slightly older sister restaurant in downtown Phoenix also raked in some accolades this year.
- It made the The New York Times' "50 places in America we’re most excited about right now," and Bon Appétit's "50 Best New Restaurants."
- Bon Appétit recommends the elote, steak of the day, ceviche of the day and caramelo.
🍖 Kabob Grill N' Go
This small shop near midtown Phoenix specializing in Mediterranean and Armenian cuisine also made The New York Times' list.
- The Times says to "douse everything in (the chef's) pepper-forward take on chimichurri, and you’ve got what may be one of the best lunches in Phoenix."
🍛 Thaily's
This Chandler joint, which combines Cambodian and Iraqi fare, was the final Valley restaurant highlighted by The New York Times.
- "These aren’t haphazard mash-ups; it’s thoughtful, intentional cooking that feels like a revelation," according to the Times.
🍕 Pizzeria Bianco
Chris Bianco's impeccable craft was showcased on a Netflix special, "Chef's Table: Pizza," earlier this year.
- His namesake restaurant also made an Italian-compiled list of the 50 best pizza spots in the U.S, which said, "The few pizzas available are well executed, in Neapolitan style, and they make this pizzeria a haunt for enthusiasts. An unmissable stop."
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.