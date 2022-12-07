Arizona Housing Fund raises $1.3M for affordable housing from $25 donations

If you bought or sold a house in the past three years, you may have been asked to add a $25 donation to your closing costs to support affordable housing developments.

The Arizona Housing Fund (AHF) works with real estate agencies and title companies to ask home buyers and sellers to make a donation that flows directly from their escrow account into the fund for affordable housing.

All those donations have added up to more than $1.3 million from 4,100 individual donors and matches from agencies and developers.

Driving the news: AHF just awarded $850,000 to four projects that will bring about 200 additional housing units to the state.

Why it matters: Arizona is short about 270,000 housing units, which has spiked apartment and home prices and pushed out many middle- and low-income earners.

What they're saying: "It's really something that seems like the whole of our community really embraces. Everyone knows we have such a problem. Everyone wants to be part of a solution and we give people a way to do that," fund founder Howard Epstein tells Axios Phoenix.

Flashback: Epstein, who is also a Bank of America executive, says he tried to push for a law years ago that would require a $25 contribution for affordable housing every time a title company did an escrow transaction.

Yes, but: He was told the proposal wouldn't get anywhere with Arizona's legislature.

What's next: The fund just launched a multifamily component. Apartments that participate will contribute $5 each time they sign a lease.

They'll also give tenants an option to round up their rent for affordable housing.

Details: The first four grants, which were awarded late last month, will support three projects in the Valley and one in Chino Valley.

Arizona Housing Inc.: $300,000

The organization plans to finish a conversion of a former hotel at 29th and Van Buren streets.

The project will provide permanent supportive housing to 50 formerly homeless people, with a preference given to those 55 and older and veterans.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix: $250,000

The money will support a 100-bed transitional housing community for people experiencing homelessness who are also 50 or older, veterans or have a disability.

The organization hopes to open it in March 2024 south of downtown Phoenix.

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix: $100,000

The funds will help the organization acquire property in Glendale to provide affordable housing for families.

Coalition for Compassion & Justice: Paloma Village: $200,000