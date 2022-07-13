A bipartisan group wants to solve Arizona's housing shortage

Arizona is short 270,000 housing units and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, developers and housing experts plan to spend the next six months figuring out what to do about it.

Driving the news: The Housing Supply Study Committee met for the first time Tuesday. It was created this session by the state legislature.

Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser and Democratic Rep. Cesar Chavez co-chair the committee.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, Arizona Housing Coalition's Joan Serviss and representatives from the Arizona Multihousing Association and the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona are among the members.

Of note: The co-chairs said the group will meet at least twice a month through December to compile a "findings report" that state lawmakers can use to draft legislation next year.

The group will also hire an out-of-state auditor to conduct a professional assessment of Arizona's housing supply.

Details: Committee members said they wanted to look into speeding up city permitting processes, addressing the not-in-my-backyard mentality surrounding some multifamily development and promoting affordability in future projects.

What they're saying: "We can't just build, build, build. We need to make sure that housing is affordable for all Arizonans," Serviss said.

Flashback: Chavez and Kaiser introduced a bill early this year that would have overridden city zoning codes to allow residential housing almost anywhere.