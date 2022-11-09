This election is set to become the most expensive midterm in U.S. history, with campaigns expected to spend $16.7 billion in state and federal races across the country, according to nonpartisan campaign finance tracker OpenSecrets.

Zoom in: Arizona's U.S. Senate race was one of the priciest in the country.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly spent $74 million and Republican challenger Blake Masters spent $9 million.

Outside groups spent an additional $47 million on ads attacking and supporting either candidate for a grand total of about $130 million.

Of note: This is only spending through Oct. 19, a few days after the latest campaign finance report was due. There have been millions more spent since then.

By the numbers: It's hard to put into perspective just how expensive this race has been, so we're showing you some very Arizona things that money could have purchased instead.

🌯 13.4 million carne asada burritos from Filiberto's (even with inflation)

🚲 130,000 electric bikes from Phoenix-based Lectric

🏈 18,000 premium Super Bowl ticket packages.

🚀 2,600 trips to the edge of space through Tucson-based World View

🏡 295 average-priced homes in Phoenix

🛏️ 81 homeless shelters with 100 beds each

🏀 7% of the Phoenix Suns (if they sell for an anticipated $2 billion)