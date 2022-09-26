Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Arizona's craft beer industry is having a rebound moment after the pandemic initially crippled the industry.

State of play: Each of Arizona's 10 largest craft breweries increased its production in 2021.

Mother Road Brewing Co. produced the most with 19,400 barrels.

Grand Canyon Brewing Co. saw the biggest percentage increase, growing 384% to 10,000 barrels.

Between the lines: The annual data — published in The New Brewer, the journal of the Brewers Association — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Of note: Not all of our craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

We looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms but excluded contract brewers who make beer for others.

Local places who don't meet the definition of independent were also excluded — including Four Peaks Brewing Co., which was sold to Anheuser-Busch in 2015.

What's next: Andrew Bauman of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild told us it's not just the big established craft breweries that are faring well.

Six new ones opened in the state this year with four more planned before the end of 2022.

Five existing locations are either under construction on expansions or looking to build new production facilities.

What he's saying: "People sometimes ask, 'Do we have too many (craft breweries)? Are we getting there?'"