Arizona's craft breweries are producing more than ever
Arizona's craft beer industry is having a rebound moment after the pandemic initially crippled the industry.
State of play: Each of Arizona's 10 largest craft breweries increased its production in 2021.
- Mother Road Brewing Co. produced the most with 19,400 barrels.
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. saw the biggest percentage increase, growing 384% to 10,000 barrels.
Between the lines: The annual data — published in The New Brewer, the journal of the Brewers Association — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.
Of note: Not all of our craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.
- We looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms but excluded contract brewers who make beer for others.
- Local places who don't meet the definition of independent were also excluded — including Four Peaks Brewing Co., which was sold to Anheuser-Busch in 2015.
What's next: Andrew Bauman of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild told us it's not just the big established craft breweries that are faring well.
- Six new ones opened in the state this year with four more planned before the end of 2022.
- Five existing locations are either under construction on expansions or looking to build new production facilities.
What he's saying: "People sometimes ask, 'Do we have too many (craft breweries)? Are we getting there?'"
- "We're not even close. We have plenty of room."
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.