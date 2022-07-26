Arizona sees low demand for COVID-19 vaccinations for young kids

Relatively few parents of children under five years of age have gotten their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 since the CDC approved a vaccine for young children in June.

Driving the news: Only 10,726 children aged four and under had gotten at least one dose as of July 20, according to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) spokesperson Steve Elliott.

There are about 343,000 children under five years old in Arizona, though those under six months of age aren't yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.

About one third of children in the state aged 5-11 have received at least one dose, and about 25% had gotten two doses.

The FDA approved vaccinations for children through four years of age in June.

The big picture: Arizona isn't alone in the low demand to get young kids vaxxed– demand nationwide has been down.

Yes, but: Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said the low vaccination numbers aren't concerning.

"They've been previously infected, for the most part. And from the very beginning, they've had the lowest risk for adverse health events," Humble told Axios Phoenix.

Humble said it was initially difficult for children under 3 to get vaccines because many places that have the shots won't provide them to kids that young.

Context: Arizona, like the rest of the world, is experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant.

According to ADHS' most recent weekly report from last Wednesday, Arizona saw 16,409 confirmed cases during the week of July 10.

That number was down from 17,856 cases during the week of June 26, which thus far has been the highest number of the current surge.

The big picture: Not every pediatrician's office has vaccines available, especially for children from six months to four years old, but there are plenty of other options.

People can search ADHS or Maricopa County Department of Public Health websites for pharmacies and other providers who offer COVID-19 vaccines for young kids.

Search options allow people to filter their results based on what brand of vaccine they want and what age group they're for.

Details: Sonia Singh, a spokesperson for the county health department, told Axios Phoenix that Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers are available for anyone who doesn't have a primary care pediatrician.

The county also has a calendar that lists events where people can bring their children for COVID vaccines, like a back-to-school event it's hosting at the Laveen Education Center starting Tuesday at 2pm or at El Buen Pastor in Mesa from 9am-11am on Wednesday.

The back-to-school event, community health centers and others are also great places to get other vaccines for your kids if they need to get caught up.

What they're saying: "We're trying to fill in those gaps. We're going out to the communities where we know that people have a harder time accessing care or there aren't as many providers around," Singh said.

Many pediatricians who have the vaccine only provide it to their patients, but there are some who offer it to anyone.

Pleasant Pediatrics, which has several locations in the West Valley, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants it.

Our thought bubble: I had no trouble getting a quick appointment for one of his kids at Pleasant Pediatrics in Glendale.

Of note: Humble urged people to keep in mind that many pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens won't vaccinate children under 3 years old, so parents of younger kids will have to look elsewhere for COVID vaccines.