CDC advisers unanimously recommend 2 COVID vaccines for kids 5 and under

A key CDC advisory committee unanimously voted to support a recommendation that Moderna and Pfizer COVID shots be allowed for children as young as six months old.

Why it matters: If CDC Director Rochelle Walensky agrees, the shots could be in little arms as early as next week.

Zoom in: The shots received emergency use authorization by the FDA on Friday after being considered by an FDA advisory committee earlier in the week. The FDA says the pediatric dose of Moderna COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine may trigger an immune response "slightly more rapidly" than the Pfizer vaccine, while Pfizer might produce a "greater response" after the third dose

Pfizer's vaccine was approved as a three-dose series for children 6 months through 4 years old. Each dose is about a tenth of the size of an adult dose and FDA advisors warned earlier this week that parents need to be aware that all three doses are needed to develop a sufficient immune response to fight infection.

Children would receive the first two doses three weeks apart. The third dose would be delivered at least two months later.

Moderna's vaccine was approved as a two-dose series for children 6 months through 5 years old. Each dose is about a quarter of the dose given to adults and each would be delivered about four weeks apart.

The big picture: While many parents of the youngest Americans have been anxiously awaiting the chance to get their child vaccinated, it remains unclear how strong uptake of the shot will be.