FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 shots for children as young as 6 months.

Why it matters: Some of the youngest Americans are now one step closer to being eligible to receive their vaccinations.

Driving the news: "Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement.

Pfizer and Moderna shots could start being administered to children younger than 5 years old as early as next week if the CDC signs off in the coming days.

