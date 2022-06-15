FDA committee recommends COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months

A key FDA advisory committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines receive emergency use authorization for kids as young as 6 months old.

Why it matters: Children younger than 5 are the last group without access to the shots. The vote means these littlest Americans are another step closer to getting their COVID vaccinations.

This past weekend, the FDA released its analysis showing that shots from both companies were "safe and effective."

What now: If FDA commissioner Robert Califf follows their recommendation and ultimately approves the authorization as expected, the CDC will then weigh whether to issue a recommendation of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in this age group.

If all goes according to plan, shots could become available as soon as June 21 since many doctor's offices may be closed for the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 20, officials said.

Zoom in: On Wednesday, the FDA committee was considering whether the benefits of using either the Moderna and Pfizer shots in this age group outweighed the risks.

The committee voted in favor of the two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine for use in infants and children 6 months through 5 years of age.

They voted to support a three-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine for use in infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This post was updated with new details.