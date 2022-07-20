Phoenix food fight: Hot dog edition

It's National Hot Dog day! And we thought there would be no better way to celebrate than with a good old-fashioned food fight.

🌭 Jeremy's pick: Short Leash Hotdogs and Rollover Doughnuts is an institution in my house.

The hot dogs are unconventional, covered with ingredients you won't usually find on a regular frankfurter — like fried green tomatoes, pulled pork, blue cheese and cheese curds — and often served on naan instead of a traditional bun.

Choose your dog: All-beef, bratwurst, spicy, chicken, mango habanero or veggie.

I'm a fan of the Devil Dog, which comes with red pepper, green chilies, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and sriracha — on a spicy dog, of course.

Short Leash started out as a food truck in 2010, moving to a brick-and-mortar location on Roosevelt Row three years later.

It relocated in 2018 to the Melrose District on Seventh Avenue, conveniently located near my house.

🌭 Jessica's pick: I love Short Leash, but my heart belongs to the no-frills East Valley staple Ted's Hot Dogs, where franks are just $3.59.

I upgrade mine with chili and cheese for an extra $2.

Ted's started as a horse-drawn hot dog cart in Buffalo, New York, in the early 1900s and expanded into Tempe almost 40 years ago.

It became an ASU hot spot, which is how I discovered its cheap, comforting fare about a decade ago.

