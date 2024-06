Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Owners of sports shops in the Philadelphia region say they're the victims of a pickleball-paddle racket — and it seems they're not alone. The big picture: East Coast stores, stretching from Washington to Long Island, New York, have seen a rash of paddle thefts, racking up thousands of dollars in losses, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: The owners of Tennis Junction in suburban Bryn Mawr, and Everyone's Racquet in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, tell Axios that, over the past month, three people stole more than $5,000 worth of paddles combined.

The owners reported the thefts to police but, without surveillance footage, were told little could be done.

Store owners allege a man distracted employees while two women in loose-fitting dresses and scarves took dozens of paddles — which can fetch more than $250 — by hiding them under their clothes.

Zoom out: Police told the WP they're investigating the possibility that a group using similar tactics stole paddles at stores in the D.C. region.

Similar thefts are showing up in other parts of the country — a store in Colorado had $30,000 worth of pickleball paddles stolen in February.

And a Las Vegas store lost $4,000 worth of paddles in April, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police in Bryn Mawr and Mount Laurel didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.