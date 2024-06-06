🎤 Country singer Chris Stapleton is playing a show tonight at 7pm at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. Tickets: $113+ 🛒 The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll takes place tonight from 5-8pm. Snatch up deals from neighborhood businesses and vendors. Then head over to the block party at 48th Street and enjoy live music and crafts. The next stroll is Sept. 5.

😊 It's First Friday, so you know what that means. Stroll through the marketplace at the Art and Artisans Market at Cherry Street Pier from 4-9pm.

Also check out other First Friday exhibitions and events happening in Old City.

🍺 Fill up your mugs while you still can. Philly Beer Week, the 10-day brew-topia, wraps up this weekend with a flurry of events, including the annual Can Wood Derby at Good Dog Bar on Friday from 5-8pm.

And don't miss Saturday's outdoor block part at Bridget's Foy on South Street.

🎉 The Odunde Festival, the largest Black and African cultural festival in the U.S., is this weekend. More than 100 vendors will be selling artwork, jewelry and clothing, along with traditional Caribbean, African and soul food.

Plus, don't miss out on the two stages of live music and performances. Sunday, 10am-8pm.

🍻 Eastern State Penitentiary kicks off its Summer Nights season with tours, exhibits and art installations.

When you're done learning, sidle up to the Fair Chance Beer Garden for drinks. Fridays and Saturdays through July 27. Tickets: Fridays-Saturday, $23-$30

🌱 We're planting the seed. Philly VegFest invades South Philly from 11am-5pm on Saturday with a range of vegan and nutritious fare for the foodies.

Don't miss out on the panel discussions, speakers and live music.

🎹 Celebrate the 120-year-old Wanamaker Organ at this weekend's festival. Free concerts and chamber tours, including a visit from special guest Ken Cowan.