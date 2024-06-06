Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Cherelle Parker wants to create a $100 million "wellness village" in Northeast Philly to serve people in addiction. Why it matters: The massive proposed facility is part of Parker's plan to combat the city's worsening opioid crisis and end open-air drug markets, following a recent rise in overdoses and homelessness.

Driving the news: In a closed-door meeting with city legislators Tuesday, Parker administration officials unveiled a plan to build over three years the Riverview Wellness Village in Holmesburg, the Inquirer reports.

The facility, near the city's jail complex, would house more than 600 people and provide counseling, drug treatment options and job training.

What they're saying: The facility will "offer those seeking shelter and treatment privacy and dignity in a state-of-the-art facility that is being developed with clear security and safety protocols," city spokesperson Ayanna Williams said in a statement.

The big picture: The move comes amid friction between the mayor and some city legislators over the administration's public safety plans.

Some lawmakers have chafed at Parker's go-it-alone approach and questioned why they weren't informed about details.

Friction point: The new proposal comes after Parker unexpectedly expanded an existing shelter in Fairmount in April, drawing criticism from City Council and pushback from community members.

Meanwhile, Parker and city legislators are hashing out the mayor's first spending plan, due by the end of June.

Under a proposal, the mayor outlined $100 million to build so-called "wellness and triage centers" to address addiction and homelessness.

The administration has since stopped using the phrase "triage centers."

Zoom in: The new wellness village would be on city-owned property at 7979 State Road and the campus of the Riverview Personal Care Home, per the Inquirer.

Health providers would operate the facility via a contract with the city.

Williams declined to provide additional details about the proposal.

The intrigue: The city previously proposed to build a tiny house village at the same location to serve people experiencing homelessness.

Yes, but: Parker pulled the plug on that plan earlier this year.

Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who represents the area, said he would seek to prioritize people living in the Northeast for the new facility.

Driscoll also called on forming a community advisory board to evaluate operations at the facility.

Tara Gontek, president of the Holmesburg Civic Association, tells Axios the Parker administration has involved her community organization in the city's wellness village plan.