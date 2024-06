A pair of Philadelphia bars landed on Esquire's latest Best Bars in America list. Why it matters: Inclusion on the magazine's annual short list is a mark of excellence and boosts the standing of the newly minted bar.

State of play: While bars have always been that third place where you hang out away from work and home, Esquire says "they're doing that in more nuanced and varied ways than they have in a long time."

42 drinking holes were named to the list, up from 33 last year.

Zoom in: Esquire lauded Poison Heart in Callowhill for its "slightly punk stylishness," well-rounded wine list, oyster, waffle fries and knowledgeable staff.

Post Haste in East Kensington got recognition for its specialty drinks made from local distillers and for its old Irish pub feel.