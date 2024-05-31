When Philadelphia's massive summer cleanup will hit your block

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mayor Cherelle Parker's ambitious 13-week citywide cleanup program begins Monday. Why it matters: Crews will target issues aimed at improving Philadelphians' quality of life — from sweeping streets to patching potholes to cleaning SEPTA stations.

How it works: Crews from 12 government agencies will clean every block of the city on a coordinated schedule by the week of Aug. 26.

They'll start Monday in Northeast Philly's Frankford neighborhood, and then move to Juniata, Harrowgate, Kensington, Richmond and Bridesburg.

Zoom in: Teams will clean areas the day after the neighborhood's scheduled sanitation collection.

At least 130 sanitation employees will come equipped with sweepers, compactors, backpack blowers, weed wackers and other tools.

Other agencies will address abandoned autos, conduct inspections of vacant properties, remove graffiti, patch potholes, and clean SEPTA transit stations.

Plus: The school district will clean certain neighborhood schools along the same schedule.

Police will conduct enforcement for nuisance businesses.

The city's parking authority will replace old and faded signage.

By the numbers: The program will clean 18,000 blocks over 1,823 miles, including 129 commercial corridors.

The big picture: The project could be a defining one that builds goodwill for the new administration and helps Philly shed its "Filthadelphia" moniker.

It's the first major effort led by Parker's new Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, and comes as the administration is negotiating its budget proposal, including $36 million for the division.

Between the lines: It's unclear how much the summer cleanup program will cost.

While most of the work will use existing staff and tools, additional costs could come from overtime.

What they're saying: "This has never been done," Carlton Williams, director of the clean and green office, told Axios on Friday.

Flashback: The city attempted a similar citywide cleaning effort in 2007 under then-Mayor John Street. But it only involved the city's Department of Streets.

🔍 1 cool thing: Crews will track their progress via an app, where they also can take photos of performed work.

That data will be available on a city website for residents to follow.

What's to come: The city's neighborhood cleaning schedule is: