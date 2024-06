Share on email (opens in new window)

That's the way the crookie crumbles. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

There's a new viral dessert in town: the croissant-cookie mash-up better known as a "crookie." Why it matters: After the fused Frankenstein of "food porn" blew up on TikTok, several Philadelphia bakeries came up with their own concoctions to feed all you crookie monsters.

Catch up quick: Parisian pastry chef Stéphane Louvard created the crookie more than a year ago in the quiet comforts of his bakery.

He sold a dozen or so a day, but after a food guide featured them on TikTok, the influencers took notice.

Soon Louvard couldn't make enough of his signature dessert to satisfy demand, per the New York Times.

Zoom in: Back in Philly, I found several local bakeries jumping in on the crookie phenomenon, including Sofi Corner Cafe in Washington Square West.

So I had to figure out if this was all just hybrid hype.

Mmmm! Gooey, chocolatey deliciousness. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

Reality check: I'm a born contrarian. Anytime tons of people exclaim "delicious," I get a little bit suspicious.

The verdict: Excuse my French, but the crookie ($16 with an iced coffee) was an effing ballet on my palette.

Flaky and fluffy, the dough of the croissant absorbed the overpowering sweetness of the chocolate chips.

Then the chewy layer of the cookie was a perfect partner in this delectable dance.

The bottom line: Consider this contrarian a crookie convert.

Where else to find them: Sam Shaw's Treatery and Elegance Cafe in Wayne.