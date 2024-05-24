34 mins ago - News

News Market: New encampment

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a soft pretzel wrapped in a newspaper titled "News Market".

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

A new pro-Palestinian encampment has popped up in West Philly's Clark Park, marking the first to appear on city-owned property. (6ABC)

⚔️ Mayor Cherelle Parker and members of her administration may have to answer tough questions about an addiction treatment center in Fairmount.

  • Freshman Councilmember Jeffery Young introduced legislation to issue the subpoenas, escalating tensions between city lawmakers and the mayor. (Inquirer 🔒)

🏥 U.S. Rep Dwight Evans is recovering from a "minor" stroke he suffered this week. The four-term congressman is running for re-election this year but is unopposed. (KYW)

A flag with a connection to the Jan. 6 riot was hung outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's New Jersey vacation home as recently as last year, per photos obtained by the New York Times. (Axios)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Philadelphia in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more