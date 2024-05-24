News Market: New encampment

⛺ A new pro-Palestinian encampment has popped up in West Philly's Clark Park, marking the first to appear on city-owned property. (6ABC)

⚔️ Mayor Cherelle Parker and members of her administration may have to answer tough questions about an addiction treatment center in Fairmount.

Freshman Councilmember Jeffery Young introduced legislation to issue the subpoenas, escalating tensions between city lawmakers and the mayor. ( Inquirer 🔒

🏥 U.S. Rep Dwight Evans is recovering from a "minor" stroke he suffered this week. The four-term congressman is running for re-election this year but is unopposed. (KYW)

A flag with a connection to the Jan. 6 riot was hung outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's New Jersey vacation home as recently as last year, per photos obtained by the New York Times. (Axios)