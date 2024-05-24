Where it stands: Bingo as immersive entertainment for young adults originated in the U.K. and is just starting to make inroads in America.
There's a permanent bingo nightclub in London called Hijingo, whose owner tells Axios he's eager to bring the concept to the States.
He's seeking locations where getting a gambling license won't be too much of a problem — even though gambling isn't the main attraction.
What they're saying: Bingo Loco raves that the events are a mashup of theater performance and festival "suited for somebody who's looking for a night out like no other … or even the best work party on the planet."
Zoom out: Restaurateurs say they make more money per customer if they offer darts, pickleball, golf or other activities along with burgers, beer and wings.
Gen Z enthusiasms like cornhole and axe-throwing are giving way to once-geriatric pastimes like bingo and shuffleboard as young people seek novelty in their partying.
Fun fact: Within the world of bingo-themed entertainment, "drag queen bingo" has become a thing.
Drag Queen Bingo USA will send a crew to your home to stage a vampy bingo game.
The bottom line: Many young adults haven't played bingo before, so these experiences could be their first — and seminal — encounter.