At Hijingo, a London nightclub, bingo is the central attraction in a show aimed at young adults. Photo: Courtesy of State of Play Hospitality

Bingo is taking the urban nightlife scene by storm, vaulting from a stodgy Rotary Club favorite to the centerpiece of alcohol-and-nacho-fueled dance parties. Why it matters: "Eatertainment" has become the hottest new restaurant trend since the pandemic.

Driving the news: Bingo-themed nightclubs, raves and pop-up parties are showing up in cities nationwide, strewing confetti on partygoers as they giddily dot their bingo boards ("B15!").

"BAM! Confetti... tunes... dance-offs... lip-sync battles" is part of the pitch from Bingo Loco, which is staging bingo rave parties in Philly over the next couple months.

Yes, but: Tickets are going faster than you can shout, "BINGO."

The June show is sold out, but there are still $30 tickets available for the July 20 event at NOTO Philadelphia.

Parties feature DJs playing retro tunes and hosts who tell bawdy jokes.

And the bingo itself? "Win vacations, along with random prizes ranging from lawnmowers to giant teddy bears!" advertises Bingo Loco, a U.K. import.

Here's a bingo explainer for those new to it.

Where it stands: Bingo as immersive entertainment for young adults originated in the U.K. and is just starting to make inroads in America.

There's a permanent bingo nightclub in London called Hijingo, whose owner tells Axios he's eager to bring the concept to the States.

He's seeking locations where getting a gambling license won't be too much of a problem — even though gambling isn't the main attraction.

What they're saying: Bingo Loco raves that the events are a mashup of theater performance and festival "suited for somebody who's looking for a night out like no other … or even the best work party on the planet."

Zoom out: Restaurateurs say they make more money per customer if they offer darts, pickleball, golf or other activities along with burgers, beer and wings.

Gen Z enthusiasms like cornhole and axe-throwing are giving way to once-geriatric pastimes like bingo and shuffleboard as young people seek novelty in their partying.

Fun fact: Within the world of bingo-themed entertainment, "drag queen bingo" has become a thing.

Drag Queen Bingo USA will send a crew to your home to stage a vampy bingo game.

The bottom line: Many young adults haven't played bingo before, so these experiences could be their first — and seminal — encounter.

