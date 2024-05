What to do for Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia

🚒 Boat-appetit! Start your Memorial Day weekend right with a floating party on the Spirit of Philadelphia. The festivities include a dinner buffet, drinks and live music on the Delaware River. Friday, 6:30-9:30pm. Tickets: $81.88.

🌷 Take a quick day trip to Chadds Ford for the annual Festival of the Peony, where you'll find fields of the fresh, fragrant flowers at Styer's Peonies.

Runs through Monday, 8am-6pm. Tickets: $15 per person; $50 per car; children 3 and below free.

🌊 Spruce up your weekend by chilling, relaxing and cooling out at Philly's Spruce Street Harbor Park. It opens Friday, so lazily lounge in a hammock while taking in tunes and grabbing a bite.

New this year: A covered bar and performance stage for movies and watch parties, plus a couple more spots to get beer, cocktails and ice cream.

🐴 The Devon Horse Show opened this week. It's been around since 1896 and is considered the nation's oldest and biggest outdoor horse competition. Runs through June 2. Tickets: $20-$80; packages are also available.

While you're there, check out the Devon Country Fair, featuring pop-up restaurants, boutique shopping, an art gallery, plus rides and fun for the kids in the midway.

πŸ›Ά The Philadelphia Cup Regatta is back. Spectators can watch more than 1,000 sailors from the region's clubs descend on the Delaware River waterfront for a breathtaking race from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Washington Avenue Pier. Saturday, 10:30am-6:30pm.

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² Memorial Day commemorations such as: Laurel Hill, the site of Philly's first commemoration, which has an afternoon program, including a wreath-laying ceremony. Sunday, noon-2pm.