What to do for Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia

🚢 Boat-appetit! Start your Memorial Day weekend right with a floating party on the Spirit of Philadelphia. The festivities include a dinner buffet, drinks and live music on the Delaware River. Friday, 6:30-9:30pm. Tickets: $81.88.

🌷 Take a quick day trip to Chadds Ford for the annual Festival of the Peony, where you'll find fields of the fresh, fragrant flowers at Styer's Peonies.

Runs through Monday, 8am-6pm. Tickets: $15 per person; $50 per car; children 3 and below free.

🌊 Spruce up your weekend by chilling, relaxing and cooling out at Philly's Spruce Street Harbor Park. It opens Friday, so lazily lounge in a hammock while taking in tunes and grabbing a bite.

New this year: A covered bar and performance stage for movies and watch parties, plus a couple more spots to get beer, cocktails and ice cream.

🐴 The Devon Horse Show opened this week. It's been around since 1896 and is considered the nation's oldest and biggest outdoor horse competition. Runs through June 2. Tickets: $20-$80; packages are also available.

While you're there, check out the Devon Country Fair, featuring pop-up restaurants, boutique shopping, an art gallery, plus rides and fun for the kids in the midway.

🛶 The Philadelphia Cup Regatta is back. Spectators can watch more than 1,000 sailors from the region's clubs descend on the Delaware River waterfront for a breathtaking race from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Washington Avenue Pier. Saturday, 10:30am-6:30pm.

🇺🇲 Memorial Day commemorations such as: Laurel Hill, the site of Philly's first commemoration, which has an afternoon program, including a wreath-laying ceremony. Sunday, noon-2pm.