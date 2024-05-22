Measles case confirmed in Philadelphia
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated for measles after a Philadelphian tested positive for the virus this week.
Why it matters: The case could signal the start of another local outbreak of the highly infectious disease.
State of play: Health officials said people were at risk of exposure if they visited a Montgomery County hospital or the following Northeast Philly pharmacy:
- The CVS at 10901C Bustleton Avenue on May 15 from 11am-4pm.
- Holy Redeemer Hospital's ER in Meadowbrook beginning May 16 from 11:30am until 12:30am the next day.
- Holy Redeemer's medical-surgical unit on May 16 from 10:30pm until 12:30pm the next day.
🚨 Threat level: State acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen said there's "no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles."
Flashback: An outbreak here ended in February.
- There were nine confirmed infections — eight Philadelphians and another regional person. Seven were hospitalized.
The big picture: Measles is on the rise this year in the U.S.
🦠 How it works: Measles is a respiratory disease that can be deadly to young children and those with a weakened immune system.
- Symptoms include high fever, coughing, puffy eyes and rashes.
By the numbers: The state had a total of three confirmed cases so far this year, state health department spokesperson Neil Ruhland tells Axios.
- In 2023, the state logged nine cases.
- 94% of Keystone State residents are vaccinated against the virus.
Between the lines: Anyone planning to travel abroad should speak with their doctor about whether additional vaccines are needed.
