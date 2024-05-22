Share on email (opens in new window)

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated for measles after a Philadelphian tested positive for the virus this week. Why it matters: The case could signal the start of another local outbreak of the highly infectious disease.

State of play: Health officials said people were at risk of exposure if they visited a Montgomery County hospital or the following Northeast Philly pharmacy:

The CVS at 10901C Bustleton Avenue on May 15 from 11am-4pm.

at 10901C Bustleton Avenue on May 15 from 11am-4pm. Holy Redeemer Hospital's ER in Meadowbrook beginning May 16 from 11:30am until 12:30am the next day.

ER in Meadowbrook beginning May 16 from 11:30am until 12:30am the next day. Holy Redeemer's medical-surgical unit on May 16 from 10:30pm until 12:30pm the next day.

🚨 Threat level: State acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen said there's "no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles."

Flashback: An outbreak here ended in February.

There were nine confirmed infections — eight Philadelphians and another regional person. Seven were hospitalized.

The big picture: Measles is on the rise this year in the U.S.

As of last week, the CDC reported 139 cases and 10 outbreaks so far, compared to 58 cases and four outbreaks in all of 2023.

Declines in measles vaccination rates globally and in the U.S. have increased the risks of outbreaks.

🦠 How it works: Measles is a respiratory disease that can be deadly to young children and those with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms include high fever, coughing, puffy eyes and rashes.

By the numbers: The state had a total of three confirmed cases so far this year, state health department spokesperson Neil Ruhland tells Axios.

In 2023, the state logged nine cases.

94% of Keystone State residents are vaccinated against the virus.

Between the lines: Anyone planning to travel abroad should speak with their doctor about whether additional vaccines are needed.