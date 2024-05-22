Van Leeuwen and Ollie partner on new doggy ice cream
In the dog days of summer, your canine can cool off with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
Why it matters: Dogs love ice cream, too.
Driving the news: The Brooklyn-based maker teamed up with dog-food producer Ollie to launch its first ice cream for canines, per a news release.
- The makers have planned several ice cream truck events across the country, starting next month in New York, to celebrate the rollout of the new dairy-free flavor, debuting Tuesday.
Zoom in: Dog owners can buy pints online or at the maker's shops and some Petcos.
- New customers who subscribe to Ollie from June 3-13 receive a free pint with purchases.
What they're saying: The maker says the new flavor — sweet, salty with a swirl of peanut butter and banana — is bound to get Fido's "bark of approval."
If you go: Van Leeuwen has three locations in Philly and soon adds a fourth at UPenn.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more