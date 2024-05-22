Share on email (opens in new window)

It's an ice cream paw-ty. Photo: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

In the dog days of summer, your canine can cool off with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Why it matters: Dogs love ice cream, too.

Driving the news: The Brooklyn-based maker teamed up with dog-food producer Ollie to launch its first ice cream for canines, per a news release.

The makers have planned several ice cream truck events across the country, starting next month in New York, to celebrate the rollout of the new dairy-free flavor, debuting Tuesday.

Zoom in: Dog owners can buy pints online or at the maker's shops and some Petcos.

New customers who subscribe to Ollie from June 3-13 receive a free pint with purchases.

What they're saying: The maker says the new flavor — sweet, salty with a swirl of peanut butter and banana — is bound to get Fido's "bark of approval."

If you go: Van Leeuwen has three locations in Philly and soon adds a fourth at UPenn.