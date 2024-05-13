New MOVE bombing exhibit marks 39 years since tragedy

Share on email (opens in new window)

The homes destroyed by fire following the bombing by police of MOVE's house in West Philadelphia . Photo: Bettmann/Getty

Monday marks 39 years since police bombed the MOVE home and devastated a section of West Philadelphia. Why it matters: The city is still grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy that left 11 members of the Black liberation group dead and destroyed 61 homes.

Driving the news: MOVE will hold a day of remembrance at 5pm at the corner of S 63rd Street and Osage Avenue.

The MOVE organization is marking the anniversary this week with its first exhibit at the Paul Robeson House & Museum in West Philly.

Zoom in: "MOVE: The Old Days" will feature archives and artifacts maintained by the group over the decades, including writings, items that survived the bombing and photos.

The exhibit runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $13.

Context: On May 13, 1985, hundreds of officers laid siege to MOVE's rowhouse at 6221 Osage Avenue after a violent confrontation between cops and group members.

Police fired more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition in under 90 minutes.

Despite knowing about children inside, police dropped a bomb made of C-4 explosives on the house — with approval from city officials.

Law enforcement allowed the resulting blaze to burn out of control for over an hour.

Two people survived the bombing — Ramona Africa, 29, and Birdie Africa, 13. (Members of the group all took the same last name.)

No one was ever criminally charged.

That's despite a scathing report from an independent city commission that found police and top city officials used "grossly negligent" tactics.

What they're saying: "I hope people see what happened and use this history as an understanding so they can make change," Michael Africa, Legacy director of MOVE, tells Axios about the exhibit.