New MOVE bombing exhibit marks 39 years since tragedy
Monday marks 39 years since police bombed the MOVE home and devastated a section of West Philadelphia.
Why it matters: The city is still grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy that left 11 members of the Black liberation group dead and destroyed 61 homes.
Driving the news: MOVE will hold a day of remembrance at 5pm at the corner of S 63rd Street and Osage Avenue.
Zoom in: "MOVE: The Old Days" will feature archives and artifacts maintained by the group over the decades, including writings, items that survived the bombing and photos.
- The exhibit runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $13.
Context: On May 13, 1985, hundreds of officers laid siege to MOVE's rowhouse at 6221 Osage Avenue after a violent confrontation between cops and group members.
- Police fired more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition in under 90 minutes.
- Despite knowing about children inside, police dropped a bomb made of C-4 explosives on the house — with approval from city officials.
- Law enforcement allowed the resulting blaze to burn out of control for over an hour.
- Two people survived the bombing — Ramona Africa, 29, and Birdie Africa, 13. (Members of the group all took the same last name.)
No one was ever criminally charged.
What they're saying: "I hope people see what happened and use this history as an understanding so they can make change," Michael Africa, Legacy director of MOVE, tells Axios about the exhibit.
