🍺The Philly Beerathon takes over the Navy Yard in South Philly on Saturday. Run (or walk) for beer in the 5K race or head straight to the Beer Fest, where you'll find food trucks, music and unlimited drink tastings. 11am-3pm. Tickets: $29-$39.

🛍️ Shop Mother's Day gifts at Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar this weekend from 11am-5pm at Cherry Street Pier. Browse more than 80 craft vendors, make crafts or grab a drink at the (cash) bar.

🥂 Mother's Day is Sunday, so give her something different with crafting workshops (and mimosas) at NextFab. Choose from a jewelry workshop (You can even do it with her!), 11am-1pm, or the beginner-friendly leather coaster workshop, 2-4pm, that day. Tickets: $99.

⛲ Head out of town for Longwood Gardens' Festival of Fountains starting Thursday. Catch daily fountain performances from more than 1,700 water jets and illuminated shows at night. Tickets: $17-$32, children 4 and under free.

☀️ The outdoor Philadelphia Marketplace remains setup outside City Hall, where you can shop a rotating lineup of local merchants and makers. Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6pm.