Philadelphia's independent bookstores are among those benefitting from payments sent via Bookshop.org, an online store where customers can send some of the profits from their purchases to their local mom-and-pop.

Why it matters: It's hard for small brick-and-mortar bookstores to compete with Amazon — but not impossible.

Follow the money: Total profits remitted from Bookshop.org have reached more than $31 million over the past three years, or an average of more than $6,700 per bookstore per year, CEO Andy Hunter tells Axios.

Where it stands: Philly has two of the top five bookstores on Bookshop.org — Harriett's Bookshop, Philadelphia and Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books, Philadelphia.

The bottom line: The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have precipitated a resurgence in independent bookselling, not only in the U.S. but also in places like the U.K. and Canada. New online platforms can only help.