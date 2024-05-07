7 hours ago - News

👀 Where's Isaac ... revealed

Axios reporter Isaac Avilucea at Everybody's Playground in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

One for all and all for one. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

👋 Isaac here with the reveal to yesterday's "Where's Isaac?" clue.

  • I thought EVERYBODY would know my location, but y'all were actually stumped this time.
  • Many readers thought I was at FDR Park, but I stuck around my hometown courts at Everybody's Playground in Horsham.

Yes, but: Maybe the clue wasn't clear enough, so I'm giving readers a second chance to win some Axios swag.

  • All you gotta do is write in with a personal story about an encounter you've had with one of the Sixers' players, past or present.

📬 We'll select the best stories to be featured in an upcoming newsletter. We're storytellers, so trust us.

Philadelphiapostcard

