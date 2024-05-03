33 mins ago - News

Broad Street Run brings road closures this weekend

headshot
Broad Street Run street closures, May 5, 2024
Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Broad Street Run returns this weekend with the highest number of runners participating since the start of the pandemic.

Why it matters: The 10-miler, billed as the largest in the U.S., will bring 40,000 runners to Philly's main artery on Sunday — along with traffic and parking restrictions.

What to expect: Parking restrictions along the entirety of the race route kick in at 2am.

  • Phased-in road closures begin along Broad Street at 4am, starting in North Philly from Olney to Windrim avenues.
  • The course closes to traffic completely at 7:45am.

Plus: The following highway off-ramps will close from 7am-1pm: I-76's Exit 349 and I-95's Exit 17 in both directions.

❗ Drivers are warned to avoid areas around the course during the race on Sunday, the city says.

Yes, but: The course is expected to reopen to traffic by noon, per the city.

  • Roads also will be reopened as they are serviced.

Zoom in: The race steps off at 7:30am at N Broad Street and Fisher Avenue.

  • The finish line returns to the Navy Yard for the first time since 2019.

By the numbers:

  • The oldest runner participating is 92 years old.
  • Youngest runner: 8 years old.
  • 7: Number of countries represented by runners in the race besides the U.S., which includes Ethiopia and Colombia.

Between the lines: Organizers resumed a lottery to run in this year's race due to increased demand, marking a first since 2019.

  • Sunday's competition features the maximum number of runners after lower registration numbers since the onset of the pandemic.

Prizes: First place overall for the male, female and non-binary divisions nets winners $3,000 each.

How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race starting at 7:30am.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more