Broad Street Run brings road closures this weekend

Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Broad Street Run returns this weekend with the highest number of runners participating since the start of the pandemic. Why it matters: The 10-miler, billed as the largest in the U.S., will bring 40,000 runners to Philly's main artery on Sunday — along with traffic and parking restrictions.

What to expect: Parking restrictions along the entirety of the race route kick in at 2am.

Phased-in road closures begin along Broad Street at 4am, starting in North Philly from Olney to Windrim avenues.

The course closes to traffic completely at 7:45am.

Plus: The following highway off-ramps will close from 7am-1pm: I-76's Exit 349 and I-95's Exit 17 in both directions.

❗ Drivers are warned to avoid areas around the course during the race on Sunday, the city says.

Yes, but: The course is expected to reopen to traffic by noon, per the city.

Roads also will be reopened as they are serviced.

Zoom in: The race steps off at 7:30am at N Broad Street and Fisher Avenue.

The finish line returns to the Navy Yard for the first time since 2019.

By the numbers:

The oldest runner participating is 92 years old.

Youngest runner: 8 years old.

7: Number of countries represented by runners in the race besides the U.S., which includes Ethiopia and Colombia.

Between the lines: Organizers resumed a lottery to run in this year's race due to increased demand, marking a first since 2019.

Sunday's competition features the maximum number of runners after lower registration numbers since the onset of the pandemic.

Prizes: First place overall for the male, female and non-binary divisions nets winners $3,000 each.

Other prizes range from $100-$1,500.

How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race starting at 7:30am.