Broad Street Run brings road closures this weekend

The Broad Street Run returns this weekend with the highest number of runners participating since the start of the pandemic.
Why it matters: The 10-miler, billed as the largest in the U.S., will bring 40,000 runners to Philly's main artery on Sunday — along with traffic and parking restrictions.
What to expect: Parking restrictions along the entirety of the race route kick in at 2am.
- Phased-in road closures begin along Broad Street at 4am, starting in North Philly from Olney to Windrim avenues.
- The course closes to traffic completely at 7:45am.
Plus: The following highway off-ramps will close from 7am-1pm: I-76's Exit 349 and I-95's Exit 17 in both directions.
❗ Drivers are warned to avoid areas around the course during the race on Sunday, the city says.
Yes, but: The course is expected to reopen to traffic by noon, per the city.
- Roads also will be reopened as they are serviced.
Zoom in: The race steps off at 7:30am at N Broad Street and Fisher Avenue.
- The finish line returns to the Navy Yard for the first time since 2019.
By the numbers:
- The oldest runner participating is 92 years old.
- Youngest runner: 8 years old.
- 7: Number of countries represented by runners in the race besides the U.S., which includes Ethiopia and Colombia.
Between the lines: Organizers resumed a lottery to run in this year's race due to increased demand, marking a first since 2019.
- Sunday's competition features the maximum number of runners after lower registration numbers since the onset of the pandemic.
Prizes: First place overall for the male, female and non-binary divisions nets winners $3,000 each.
How to watch: NBC10 will broadcast and stream the race starting at 7:30am.